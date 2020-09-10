PM Mitsotakis – President Macron on Turkey: ‘Provocations must stop, so discussions can begin, otherwise the way is paved for sanctions’

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at Corsica was characterized by absolute agreement and compatibility in the main strategy towards Turkey, government sources said on Thursday.

“Provocations must stop, so discussions can begin, otherwise the way is paved for sanctions,” the two leaders agreed, sources added, who also noted that the perspective of a strategic relationship was also discussed.

“Greece is not alone, it has many partners on its side, something that is expected to be reflected in the conclusions and the declaration of the Euro-Mediterranean Conference,” they added.

Macron expressed his support to Greece in a post on social media soon after his meeting with the Greek Premier. On Twitter, he wrote: “Happy to see Kyriakos Mitsotakis for the Med7 summit that France is hosting in Ajaccio. Our discussions on the strategic partnership between Greece and France were fruitful. I told him of our full solidarity following the Moria fire.”