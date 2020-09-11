Greece registers 287 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours, 3 deaths. Nine cases on Crete

Greece on Friday registered 287 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, of which 43 are traced to known sources and 15 were identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) reported.

All coronavirus cases in Greece since the pandemic broke out in Greece total 12,734. Of these, 2,340 are linked to travel abroad and 5,601 to an already registered case.

Fifty-two Greeks are intubated. Eleven are women and the median age of all is 70 years. An 88.5 pct have an underlying condition or are aged 70 and above. A total of 169 patients have been discharged since the start of the pandemic in Greece.

In addition, it was announced that 3 people died in the last 24 hours, bringing the fatalities total to 300. Of the total, 111 were women, while the median age for all was 78 years and 96.3 pct had an underlying condition and/or age 70 and above.