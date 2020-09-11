High number of Caretta caretta turtle nests observed in 2020 in Greece

An unexpectedly high number of Caretta Caretta sea turtle nests have been recorded in Greece and in the Mediterranean this year, according to official data issued by Archelon, which noted that this justifies the appellation of 2020 as “Year of the Sea Turtle”.

Specifically, Archelon volunteers counted 6,500 Caretta caretta nests on the 75 km-long nesting beaches where the protected sea turtle lays its eggs in Greece, a spectacular rise compared with the 5,400 nests recorded on the same beaches in 2019.

According to the environmental organisation, a similar increase was observed in other countries and attributed to the environmental conditions that have prevailed in the Mediterranean in previous years that are not connected with the quarantine and the repercussions of the pandemic.

More information on the protection of the nests, volunteerism and the Archelon adoption programme are available on www.archelon.gr.