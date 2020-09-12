Aim is to alleviate strain from pandemic’s consequences, put Greece on a growth trajectory

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the government’s aim is to alleviate society’s strain from the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic crisis and put Greece on a growth trajectory, during his Saturday meeting with the board of directors of the Thessaloniki International Fair-Helexpo.

The Greek Premier noted that the Thessaloniki Helexpo Forum – held this year for the first time due to the cancellation of the 85th annual TIF because of the pandemic – should itself be established as an event of equal gravitas to the regular TIF, so that there can be a distinction between the commercial and political character of the International Fair, he noted.

This differentiation between TIF’s purely commercial part and relevant political actions was a goal that had already been set by the government, Mitsotakis noted, therefore the political Forum needs to be established as an integral part of the TIF, he underlined.

AMNA