Monday’s return to schools means diligent observance of all safety measures, says Kerameus, as Hardalias announces supervisory task force

Education Minister Niki Kerameus pointed out that the opening of schools on Monday must be carried out with diligent observance of all safety measures, especially by students, speaking at the Friday live briefing on the coronavirus pandemic latest facts and figures.

The minister hailed the establishment of a coronavirus task-force team by the ministries of Health, Education, Civil Protection and the country’s national health agency EODY, and she stressed that it is necessary to have central management and supervision of all issues relating to school safety amidst the pandemic, especially during the first weeks of schools reopening for the new school year.

Speaking alongside Kerameus on Friday, Deputy Minister for Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias announced the creation of this special task-force, tasked with supporting regional health and education directors in the management of potential coronavirus cases in schools during the first few critical weeks after their opening on September 14.

Continuing, Kerameus identified two priorities: to have the educational system run as smoothly as is possible in the new season and to protect the health of students, teachers and their families.

The minister also acknowledged that it is indeed possible that classes or entire schools may need to be paused or closed, if necessary.

In addition, she pointed students and all involved, to the ministry’s new website titled ‘We learn in safety’, which provides all practical details concerning safety in schools in the new season.

