310 new Covid-19 cases, jump in intubations. 7 cases on Crete

Greek health authorities on Tuesday announced 310 new SARS-CoV-2 infections in the country in the last 24 hours, 12 of which were imported infections detected at the country’s entry points.

This comes a day after the National Organization of Public Health (EODY) confirmed 180 new cases.

In its daily report on Monday, EODY said that the total number of infections has reached 13,730.

Three new death were reported pushing the death toll to 313. The median age of the patients who died was 78 years.

The number of intubated patients jumped to 67 from 59 reported on Monday. Their median age is 70. Another 175 people have left ICU.

Finally, the total number of coronavirus tests conducted in Greece since the start of the pandemic has risen to 1,144,549.