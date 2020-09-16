Authorities report 312 new coronavirus infections, three deaths. 8 cases on Crete

The National Organization of Public Health (EODY) announced on Wednesday 312 new coronavirus cases in Greece, bringing the total number to 14,041.

Twenty-two of the new infections were imported cases, detected at the country’s entry points, according to the daily bulletin.

EODY also said three more patients died from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours raising the overall fatalities to 316. The median age of those who died was 78.

Furthermore, 67 coronavirus patients are intubated (median age is 70), while 176 have left ICU.

Health authorities have conducted a total of 1,157,897 tests since January 2020.