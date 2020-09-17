Coronavirus cases climb to 359 on Thursday, ICU admissions to 69, deaths to 9

Greece has 359 new confirmed coronavirus cases as of Thursday, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said, with 36 of them identified at the country’s entry points.

All cases since the pandemic reached Greece total 14,400 (55.6 pct are men). Of these, 2,500 are linked to travel abroad and 6,070 to already identified cases.

Of the 359, 212 are people living in Attica region, 18 in the Thessaloniki are and 10 in Pieria (Macedonia). Lesvos island had 6 cases, of which almost all (5) are related to already confirmed cases.

A total of 69 people are intubated. Their median age is 70 years old, 21 are women and 87,0 percent of the total have an underlying condition or are aged 70 or more. Since the start of the pandemic, 178 have been discharged from ICUs.

In addition, 9 deaths were recorded on Thursday, bringing the fatality total to 325. Of the deceased, 121 are women. The median age of all is 78 and 96.6 pct had an underlying condition and/or age of 70 years or more.