Flights from Israel to Greece. Heraklion is one of six destinations

“Starting September 16th, 5.000 Israeli tourists will be welcomed to travel to Greece per week. Flights will go to six (6) destinations – and specifically to to Athens, Thessaloniki, Heraklion, Corfu, Kos and Rhodes. It is still not possible to enter Greece by sea.

The following requirements apply: • All travelers (aged 10 years and above) are required to take a Covid-19 (PCR) test, 72 hrs prior to their departure (any test taken beyond 72 hours prior to leaving is not valid). The results must be translated into English.

• Upon landing at one of the authorized airports in Greece (Athens, Thessaloniki, Heraklion, Corfu, Kos, Rhodes), Israeli tourists may be subjected to random Covid-19 tests. In such a case, the tourists must remain in self-isolation for 24hrs.

• Travelers who will be found positive in the random test will be transferred to a 14 days quarantine in a Corona hotel by the Greek authorities and at their expense. There will be no possibility to leave the hotel prior to the completion of the 14 days period of quarantine and follow up tests.

• Travelers must fill in the required PLF (Passenger Locator Form) form 48 hrs prior to their flight https://travel.gov.gr/#/ and have confirmed hotel reservations. In addition, travelers need to fill in the personal details form and health statement (on the website of the Israeli Ministry of Health). The form must be completed close to time of departure and no more than 24 hours prior. This must be done both before departure and before return. On the website: https://www.gov.il/…/service/request-entry-to-israel-covid19

We wish you a pleasant trip and stay in Greece and ask for your full cooperation with Greek government regulations”.