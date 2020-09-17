Ionian Ιslands on high alert for Medicane Ianos landfall

The Ionian islands’ regional Civil Protection Secretariat issued a warning on Thursday urging the restriction of people’s movement at the island of Zakynthos from Thursday evening until late night Friday, in view of Medicane “Ianos” approaching the region.

Kefalonia, Ithaca and Zakynthos are expected to be stricken by Medicane Ianos late on Thursday, with weather forecasts predicting winds reaching hurricane-force Category 1 strength and forceful winds that could exceed 200 km/h, while huge amounts of rainfall could lead to dangerous flash floods.

Many villages in Zakynthos and Kefalonia are facing small-scale problems with electricity supply, but those were reportedly repaired, while at Ithaca a power line caught fire but was repaired shortly afterwards.

Schools at all three islands will not open on Friday, while ferry routes to and from Kyllini-Zakynthos and Kyllini-Kefalonia are suspended.

Heavy trucks, trailers and buses barred from national highway

Heavy trucks, trailer trucks and buses are barred from using the national highway in western Greece, Deputy Minister for Civil Protection and Crisis Management Nikos Hardalias said on Thurday, ahead of the landfall of Medicane “Ianos”.

The Ionian Islands and the prefectures of Achaia, Ilia and Messinia in the Peloponnese and Etoloakarnania in western Greece are on high alert for the tornado, which is expected to arrive in Attica on Friday.

Hardalias said that the above traffic restrictions will be in effect from 21.00 on Thursday to the same time on Friday. Olympia Odos will remain open until the situation is reassessed on midday Friday.