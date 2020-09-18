TUI: Greece top destination this season for holidaymakers

Greece is the top destination for TUI holidaymakers this summer, especially in terms of last minute bookings, according to the head of TUI Destination Experiences in Greece George Dimas.

The traditional destinations, such as Crete, Rhodes, Kos, dominate the preference of guests in TUI bookings, followed by the Peloponnese, as he explained at the FVW workshop organized in Thessaloniki and Halkidiki, where representatives of 40 leading tour operators and agents in Germany gathered. Several hotels, from the ones that have opened this year, have reservations for October as well.

The head of Greece-Cyprus destinations of FTI Group Mrs. Halina Strzyzewska stated that Greece and Cyprus are the only destinations that are currently in demand, with the reservations steadily rising week after week, adding that if the current trend continues bookings will be higher than last year.

She stressed that the demand for small islands is limited due to the lack of air connections and many closed hotels. This event, organized by FVW Median, one of the most important publishing companies in Germany for Tourism, takes place every year in a different tourist destination in Greece. The aim is to acquaint the German tourism professionals with the destinations and to promote them in the German market.

tornosnews.gr