Lufthansa announces 6 new flights to Greece for 2021

Lufthansa, Germany’s largest airline, announced 15 new routes, including 6 to Greece for the summer of 2021 from Frankfurt for the summer of 2021 in an effort to expand its travel options for passengers.

Focusing on the new schedule to Greece, the company will offer flights to popular destinations in the country, such as Corfu, Chania, Mykonos, Kos, Kavala and Preveza, to give the opportunity to even more travelers from all over world to visit our country.

In addition, the company will offer flights to other well-known holiday destinations, such as Jerez de la Frontera, Gran Canaria and Tenerife in Spain, Hurghada in Egypt, Paphos in Cyprus, Rijeka in Croatia, Lamezia Terme in Italy, Dierba in Tunisia and Varna in Bulgaria.

Flights are now available for booking from September 16 at lufthansa.com or through travel agencies, business travelers.

Lufthansa is also expected to increase the frequency of itineraries announced so far for this summer.