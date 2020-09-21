FM Dendias at EU Foreign Affairs Council: ‘Turkey must show many more tangible signs of respect for International Law’

Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias said that the EU’s Foreign Affairs Council meeting, which he attended in Brussels on Monday, described the withdrawal of Turkish survey vessel Oruc Reis as a “positive sign,” even if only “a first sign” of respect for International Law, in statements after the end of the meeting.

“Turkey must show many more tangible signs of respect for International Law,” he underlined, and he added that this better be done by the time of the upcoming EU Summit of state leaders, which is expected to look into the issue further, “so that we can finally come up with some directions for Euro-Turkish relations.”

The Greek minister said that a number of other issues were discussed, such as “Belarus and the need to impose sanctions on the Lukashenko regime,” the EU’s relationship with China, and Europe’s relationship with the southern Mediterranean countries, “so that we can direct development resources to solve problems such as unemployment and migration.”