Greece confirms 453 new coronavirus infections, including 184 at Lesvos’ new Kara Tepe refugee camp, only one on Crete

Greece confirmed 453 new coronavirus cases on Monday, of which 195 are linked to known clusters (184 at the new Kara Tepe refugee camp, Lesvos) and 25 were located at country entry points, said the National Public Health Organization (EODY).

The total of infections in Greece since the pandemic reached Greece at the end of February is 15,595. Of these, 2,618 are linked to travel abroad and 6,592 to already known cases.

A total of 79 people are intubated, 24 of them being women. The median age of all is 68 years. An 87.3 pct has an underlying cause or is aged 70 or above. A total of 181 patients have been discharged from ICUs since the start of the pandemic.

There are, in addition, 6 new deaths and 344 fatalities in total, of whom 128 were women. The median age was 78 years and 96.8 pct had an underlying condition and/or age 70 or more.

Of the 453 new cases, 174 were identified in Attica region.