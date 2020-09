European Council President Charles Michel postponed a summit of the bloc’s leaders due this Thursday and Friday to Oct. 1-2 as he went into coronavirus quarantine after being in contact last week with someone who tested positive for Covid-19, his spokesman said.

The spokesman also said Michel himself tested negative for Covid-19 on Monday but was following the rules in Belgium, the seat of EU institutions where the summits of EU leaders take place, in going into isolation.

[Reuters]