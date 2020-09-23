PM Mitsotakis meets with Fraport executives

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with executives of German airport operator Fraport at Maximos Mansion on Wednesday, in the presence of State Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis.

The Greek Premier met with the Chairman of the Executive Board of Fraport AG Stefan Schulte, the Vice-President of the Board of Fraport Greece Christos Kopelouzos, and with the CEO of Fraport Greece Alexander Zinell.

According to sources, all parties agreed to solve pending issues, in view of continuing and expanding various investment projects.