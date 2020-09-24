Greece records 342 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, 9 deaths

Greece confirmed 342 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, with 24 of these linked to known clusters and 30 identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization said.

Confirmed infections since the pandemic broke out in Greece in late February total 16,627; of these, 2,726 are linked to travel abroad and 6,915 to already known cases.

Sixty-eight patients are intubated in hospitals. Their median age is 68, and 86.8 pct have an underlying condition or are aged 70 and above. Twenty-one are women. Another 192 patients have been discharged from ICUs.

In addition, there are another 9 deaths and 366 fatalities since the outbreak of the disease, with 135 of these being women. The median age of the deceased was 78 years and 97.0 had an underlying condition and/or age 70 years or above.