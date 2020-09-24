Greece to launch tender for 5G radio frequencies

Greek authorities on Thursday approved the launch of a tender to sell the rights of use of radio frequencies in the zones of 700 MHz, 2GHz, 3400-3800 MHz and 26 GHz, with the purpose to develop 5G network in the country.

A National Commission for Telecommunications and Posts (EETT) approved the publication of the tender after completion of a public consultation and noted that the procedure is fully compatible with the existing European regulatory framework.

The procedure safeguards competition in the Greek market and the access of telecom providers in the radio frequency they need to invest on developing the necessary network and services.