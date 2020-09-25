Hardalias: We are far from another lockdown

“We are far from a lockdown against the pandemic, and there are a lot more measures than can be implemented, if necessary, before such a possibility,” Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias said to the press.

Asked to name what other measures he believes may be implemented, Hardalias brought as example the use of a face mask in all places, whether indoors and outdoors, or measures concerning age groups such as people over 65.

“Scientists are evaluating data continuously, every hour and moment, we are monitoring the progress of the pandemic, and measures will be implemented on the basis of data at a particular moment,” Hardalias said.