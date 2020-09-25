Petsas: Public information ad campaign on Covid-19 protection to be launched next month

The government will next month launch a public information campaign via television ads on all Greek channels broadcasting nationwide, in order to sensitise and activate the public regarding the need for protection measures against Covid-19, government spokesperson Stelios Petsas said on Friday.

Petsas made the announcement while briefing Parliament’s Economic Affairs Committee on a bill for measures to support Ianos Medicane flood victims and for handling the pandemic.

He explained that a second campaign will begin in preparation for the second wave of the pandemic, along the same lines as the “Stay Home” campaign, at a cost of 2.0 million euros plus VAT.

The minister said that there will be a contractor dealing with how the campaign budget is distributed, while there were also guidelines given by the European Commission for such campaigns, submitting the relevant documents.

On a discount given for advertising, Petsas noted that this would help boost consumer spending and this would offset the cost, so that “this will finally not cost a single euro”.