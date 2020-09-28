Additional action taken in City of Athens to help contain spread of Covid-19

The City of Athens and the Greek health ministry on Monday announced a series of additional actions to protect the 650,000 people that live in or visit the capital on a daily basis from Covid-19, apart from those already announced by the government, after a working meeting at the ministry to review the situation concerning the spread of the virus.

The measures aim to contain the virus’ spread, especially among the most vulnerable and at-risk groups, starting on the level of local neighbourhoods, with a decentralisation of testing and preventative action and the reinforcement of municipality welfare structures.

The planned action includes:

– The conversion of eight ‘Friendship Clubs’ in the city to small testing centres for Covid-19, where targeted testing will be carried out based on existing protocols.

– Provision of more rapid tests for the Athens municipality centres for the homeless and drug dependent.

– More rapid testing by National Public Health Organisation teams in the areas of Athens with the highest number of recorded cases.

– Athens municipality teams will daily conduct streetwork to support and care for the homeless, assisted by nurses who will take more samples for testing and provide other health and welfare services.

– The creation of two new temporary isolation facilities for drug-dependent persons and citizens that belong to vulnerable groups that test positive for the virus.

The meeting included Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias, Deputy Civil Protection and Crisis Management Minister Nikos Hardalias, NOPH head Panagiotis Arkoumaneas and Athens mayor Kostas Bakoyannis.

ΑΜΝΑ