Pyatt: The US supports Greece’s efforts to build peace, stability and prosperity in the Eastern Mediterranean

The United States supports Greece’s efforts to build peace, stability and prosperity in the Eastern Mediterranean, said US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt, who attended a meeting between Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias in Thessaloniki on Monday.

“A am pleased to join Secretary Pompeo and my friend Minister Nikos Dendias to review the gains we’ve made this year in all areas of the US-Greece relationship. We will continue to invest in northern Greece and support Greece’s efforts to build peace, stability, and prosperity in the EastMed,” Pyatt posted on Twitter.

In another tweet, he said: “Proud of the new Science and Technology Agreement that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Development and Investment Minister Adonis Georgiadis signed today. The agreement will improve Greece’s investment climate and advance positive models for research integrity, transparency and merit-based science.”

Pompeo then participated in a roundtable discussion on energy issues, which included Energy and Environment Minister Kostis Hatzidakis, US Ambassador Pyatt and US Ambassador to North Macedonia Kate Marie Byrnes.

AMNA