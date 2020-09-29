Greece reports 416 new coronavirus infections, 5 deaths on Tuesday

Greece reported 416 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, of which 55 are related to known clusters and 59 were identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization said.

Greek coronavirus cases total 18,123. Of these, 2,898 relate to travel abroad and 7,479 to already known cases.

A total of 79 people are intubated in hospitals, and their median age is 68 years; 88.6 pct have underlying conditions and/or are 70 years old ormore, while 19 are women.

Another 207 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic arrived in Greece.

There are in addition 5 more deaths to report, bringing casualties to 388, with 143 of them being women. The median age for all was 78 years and 96.6 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 years or more.