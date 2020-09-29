Repeat rapid Covid tests on ‘Mein Schiff 6’ crew come back negative

The rapid tests for coronavirus that the National Public Health Organisation (NPHO) carried out on Tuesday morning on the crew of the cruise ship “Mein Schiff 6” in Piraeus were all negative.

Even though NPHO staff consider that, given the negative results of tests conducted en route and the also negative results of the tests on Tuesday morning, the probability that some among them are infected is vanishingly small, they nevertheless proceeded to carry out molecular tests, whose results are expected to confirm that the 12 members of the crew are not infected.

The “Mein Schiff 6” cruiseship arrived at the port of Piraeus early on Tuesday morning after 12 crew members of the cruiseship were found by Greek authorities to have tested positive for coronavirus during random testing.

