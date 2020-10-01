Forty test positive for coronavirus at retirement home

The number of people testing positive for Covid-19 at a retirement home in Agios Panteleimonas, central Athens, rose to 40 by Thursday.

The National Public Health Organisation (NOPH) announced on Wednesday that 32 tests came out positive for the novel coronavirus while more test results were expected.

The elderly people who tested positive for the new coronavirus have been transported to Covid-19 referral hospitals.

Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias and infectious diseases specialist, Prof. Sotiris Tsiodras visited the facility on Wednesday.