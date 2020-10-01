High temperatures will prevail in Greece in the following days

The temperatures in Greece will record a gradual increase starting from Friday, according to the Athens National Observatory’s meteo weather service.

The high temperatures, above average for the season, will continue until the beginning of next week.

The reason for this change is the combination of a deep low pressure front in northwestern Europe with the high pressures in the eastern Mediterranean, which will result in the prevalence of a southwest flow in the atmosphere and the transfer of warm aerial masses to Greece.

AMNA