Mitsotakis: Up to Turkey to choose between cooperation or the consequences of its behaviour

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday met European Council President Charles Michel, as soon as he arrived in Brussels for the special EU Summit.

Michel and Mitsotakis agreed that the EU wishes to have a good relationship with Turkey and stability in the region, but added, however, that the EU is prepared to use all the tools at its disposal in order to protect its interests and promote its goals.

During the meeting, Mitsotakis said that Greece wishes to have good neighbourly relations without tensions in the region but it was clear, he added, that it was now in Turkey’s hands to choose either cooperation or to face the consequences of its behaviour.

Afterwards, Mitsotakis also met European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. After the meeting, von der Leyen posted on her Twitter account: Happy to meet Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis ahead of EUCO! Very good talk about the recovery plan, migration, EUCO agenda – in particular the need to de-escalate the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean.

AMNA