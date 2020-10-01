VIDEO: Global heritage monument gets a facelift! The Acropolis under an entirely new lighting system

The new lighting of the Acropolis was unveiled on Wednesday evening, in the presence of the President of the Hellenic Republic, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Culture Minister Lina Mendoni and the president of Onassis Foundation Antonis Papadimitriou.

The new lighting of the Acropolis was live-streamed on the website of the culture ministry – digitalculture.gov.gr – on the YouTube channel of the Onassis Foundation and live broadcast by public broadcaster ERT1.

According to a culture ministry announcement, this is the first of a series of projects that aim at an overall upgrade of the Acropolis’ infrastructure and services that are both funded and implemented by the Onassis Foundation.

Internationally acclaimed lighting specialist Eleftheria Deko was selected for the project, following an invitation of interest addressed by the Onassis Foundation.

According to the announcement of the Ministry of Culture, the new study uses lighting gradients in intensity and shades of white, between the outer and inner parts of the monuments, in order to highlight their architectural elements and enhance perception of their reliefs, depth and plasticity. As part of the technical upgrade, the phenomenon of light pollution is reduced.

AMNA