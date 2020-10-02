Arrivals of foreign tourists in Southern Aegean satisfactory in September, Fraport figures show

Despite the continuously worsening climate created by the outbreak of the pandemic in the last weeks in most European countries, South Aegean tourist destinations managed to remain on a steady course in September 2020, according to figures released by airports’ operator Fraport. In the third month of this unusual tourist season, a total of 302,757 tourist arrived at the international airports of the islands of the Dodecanese and the Cyclades, Fraport data showed.

In the period July 1-September 30, a total of 967,995 tourist arrived on the specific islands by air, while the island of Rhodes attracted half of the total tourist volume with a total number of 455,240 foreign tourists.

The arrival figures given by Fraport do not include those arriving on domestic flights or by sea.