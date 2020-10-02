Forty million euros to municipalities to deal with coronavirus’ consequences

The amount of 40 million euros will be distributed among 119 municipalities of the country by decision of Interior Minister Takis Theodorikakos, according to an announcement on Friday.

This is the second tranche of emergency assistance to primary local government to cover emergencies and urgent needs caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as to increase liquidity following the reduction of their revenues, as a result of the restrictive measures imposed.

The first tranche of aid amounted to 75 million euros and was given in May, with horizontal distribution to all 332 municipalities in the country.