New coronavirus cases in Greece 460 on Friday; 85 intubated

Greece announced 460 new confirmed coronavirus infections on Friday of which 142 are related to known clusters and another 26 were found during checks at the country’s entry points.

The total number of the pandemic’s cases in Greece is 19.346, of whom 2.991 are linked to travel abroad and 7.967 to an already known case.

The National Public Health Organization also announced that there 85 individuals intubated. Their median age is 69 years, 88.2 pct have an underlying condition and/or are 70 years old or older, and 26 are women.

A total of 217 patients have been discharged from ICUs so far.

In addition, 5 deaths were also recorded on Friday, bringing the fatality total to 398. Of the deceased, their median age was 78 years, 96.2 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or more, and 147 were women.