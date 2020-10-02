New Video Shows Unique Features of Agios Nikolaos

A new video launched recently by the Municipality of Agios Nikolaos on Crete, reveals the city’s unique features and the experiences that visitors can live in just one day.

Titled, “The city”, the 90-second spot presents the cosmopolitan character of Agios Nikolaos and highlights some of the activities that offer visitors the chance to explore the area’s history, traditions, local products and gastronomy.

Agios Nikolaos features beautiful beaches, open-air markets, traditional taverns and unique nightlife.

The spot is part of a new video series launched by the Agios Nikolaos Municipality under the title “Beach, city or mainland”, with the aim to promote the tourism offerings of the city and the wider region of Lassithi.