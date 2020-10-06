Greece in second pandemic wave since early August; new cases total 399 on Tuesday

Greece entered the second Covid-19 pandemic wave in the first 10 days of August, epidemiologist and special coronavirus committee member Gkikas Magiorkinis said during a televised briefing on Tuesday.

During the twice-weekly briefing, Magiorkinis said that new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus ranged between 200 and 400 on most days of the last month, with a mild rising tendency. The health system is feeling the pressure of the gradual increase in intubated patients, who currently have passed the 80 mark, to 87 reported on Tuesday. Most of the virus load continues to be recorded in Attica, which on a daily basis accounts for over 50 pct of all new cases nationally, he said.

The specialist warned that there is still a long way to go with he pandemic and a steep increase of contagion is expected in the coming winter, with more people spending time indoors.

Measures scale

At the same briefing, Deputy Civil Defense Minister for Crisis Management Nikos Hardalias announced a four-level plan to be used in local restrictions, depending on the severity of the outbreak.

He named them as follows: 1, preparedness; 2, monitoring; 3, increased monitoring, and 4, increased threat. Each locale’s epidemiological level will be reviewed every two weeks, he said, and adjusted accordingly. The detailed map will be presented on Friday.

He also announced the suspension of 14 schools nationally, up to today, October 6, along with certain classrooms shut down in a total of 114 areas. Most of the schools on suspended schedules are located in epidemiologically loaded areas, Hardalias noted.

Greece records 399 new coronavirus cases, 3 deaths on Tuesday

Greece has 399 new confirmed coronavirus infections, the National Public Health Organization (EOPY) announced on Tuesday. Of these, 55 are related to other confirmed cases and 33 were identified at entry points to the country.

Since the pandemic broke out in end-February, Greece has confirmed 20,541 cases. Of these, 3,122 are linked to travel abroad and 8.385 to earlier confirmed cases.

Of those hospitalized for the virus, 87 people are intubated. Their median age is 67 years and 89.7 pct have an underlying condition or are aged 70 or more. Twenty-four are women.

Another 229 have been discharged from ICUs since end-February, EOPY said.

In addition, there are 3 new deaths reported, bringing fatalities to 420 in total. Overall, the median age of the deceased was 78 years and 96.4 pct had an underlying condition and/or were 70 years or more. Further, 158 were women.

AMNA