Greek air carriers cancel flights as air traffic controllers stage job walkouts Oct. 7-8

Air carriers Aegean, Olympic Air and Sky Express on Tuesday announced the cancellation and rescheduling of several of their domestic and international flights on both Wednesday and Thursday.

The changes come as both the Greek Air Traffic Controllers Association (EEEKE) and the Federation of Associations of Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority (OSYPA) are staging job walkouts over the next two days.

Both OSYPA and EEEKE are protesting the restructuring of the country’s Civil Aviation Authority under new legislation, and delayed salary payments.

Passengers can seek more information on www.aegeanair.com, www.olympicair.com and www.esky.gr