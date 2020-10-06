Passenger traffic down 68 pct at ‘El. Venizelos’ airport in September

The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic were also reflected in air travel in September, with passenger traffic at Athens International Airport (AIA) down 68 pct from the same period last year.

According to AIA statistics, passenger traffic reached 861,000 passengers, compared to 2.7 million passengers last year. Passengers on both domestic and international flights recorded a decrease of 58 pct and 72.3 pct, respectively.

In total, during the period January-September, the airport traffic reached the level of 6.9 million passengers, recording a decrease of 65.7 pct compared to the corresponding period of 2019, due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic during the period March – September.

International traffic fell by 68.9 pct, while domestic passengers fell by 58.2 pct.

During the first nine months of 2020, there were 90,354 flights, recording a decrease of 49 pct compared to 2019, due to flight cancellations during the period March – September, due to the effects of the pandemic. Domestic flights decreased by 44 pct and international flights by 52.7 pct.