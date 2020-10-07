Former PM Samaras on Golden Dawn decision: Vindicating democracy

Today’s Appeal Court decision condemning the extreme-right Golden Dawn “has vindicated democracy and our national and European values,” former premier Antonis Samaras said on Wednesday.

Referring to the initial criminal case file on Golden Dawn by his government in 2013, Samaras described how difficult the decision was to go after a sitting party in parliament and what courage judges and other parties’ officials had shown to follow through. Despite the threats and the hypocrisy, he said, “We did nothing more than our national and democratic duty.”