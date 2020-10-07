Measures in schools followed in an exemplary manner, education ministry says

The number of positive coronavirus cases in schools reflect the dispersion of the virus in the community, the education ministry said on Wednesday during a briefing regarding conditions in schools after the first weeks of their operation.

The ministry said that it was very closely monitoring the progression of the pandemic in terms of the operation of schools and was “constantly vigilant to update the measures if necessary.”

After more than three weeks since schools reopened, the Deputy Minister of Civil Protection and Crisis Management, Nikos Hardalias, said on Tuesday that the students who have tested positive for coronavirus are 0.016 pct of the total number, while the infection rate among teachers was 0.033 pct.

Based on the above, the ministry stated that “there is no tendency for the virus to be transmitted from one student to another and there is no indication of the spread of the virus in any school. The measures in schools are followed in an exemplary manner, with the few cases reflecting dispersion in the community, without being a source of spread,” the statement said.