New coronavirus cases at 407; four deaths

Greek health authorities have announced 407 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 over the past day, 25 from international arrivals.

The total Covid-19 cases now stand at 20,947, 55.9% of which are men.

In its daily report on Wednesday, the National Organization of Public Health (EODY) said four patients died in them past 24 hours raising the number of fatalities to 424.

Eighty-eight patients remain intubated in intensive care units while 232 have left ICU.

Authorities have so far conducted 1,379,036 tests and EODY teams have also run 18,645 Rapid Ag tests.