391 new cases as number of intubated patients reaches all-time high

Greek authorities announced 391 new cases of coronavirus and one fatality in the past 24 hours Friday.

Greece’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is now 21,772, with 431 dead.

A record 98 patients remain intubated in intensive care units while 237 have left ICU.



Meanwhile on Friday, authorities presented a new health safety map assigning different levels of risk to different parts of the country (preparedness, monitoring, increased monitoring, high risk), which carry relevant measures.

The map will be updated every 14 days.