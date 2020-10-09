Aegean’s first A321neo lands

AEGEAN last week received its first A321neo, the largest member of the A320neo family, at at its base at Athens International Airport (AIA).

The airline is expected to take delivery of 3 additional A321neo aircraft by Spring 2021, which will raise the total to 9 A320/A321neo aircraft from a total of 46 aircraft on order.

Positive environmental footprint

The new Airbus A321neo is equipped with the advanced Pratt & Whitney GTF™ new generation engines and will bring a reduction in CO2 emissions per passenger seat of up to 23 percent compared to the current Airbus fleet and up to 53 percent compared to AEGEAN’s initial (and new at the time) Avro RJ100 aircraft 20 years ago.

The new aircraft also brings a significant reduction in NOx emissions per flight and passenger flown by 50 percent and lowers the noise footprint by 75 percent, making it the most environmentally friendly and efficient aircraft type ever to join AEGEAN’s fleet.

Moreover, the A321neo consumes 16 percent less fuel, which is expected to enhance AEGEAN’s competitiveness and extend its flight range, enabling the airline to fly to new destinations.

With improved space for each passenger in the cabin, the new aircraft combines ergonomics, extra comfort, and modern aesthetics. The aircraft are also equipped with reusable or fully recycled service kits.

AEGEAN supports its vision despite Covid-19

Commenting on welcoming the first A321neo, the company’s CEO, Dimitris Gerogiannis, said the largest member of the A320neo family, with its enhanced capabilities, will be the “most important new tool” for AEGEAN’s team.

“Against the catastrophic impact of the pandemic in aviation and AEGEAN in particular, we need to make immediate and painful adjustments and ensure increased resilience for the next difficult 12-18 months. At the same time, however, we need to support our vision for continuously developing our service offering to our passengers, for the ongoing strengthening of our competitiveness, but also for contributing substantially to the Greek economy,” Gerogiannis said.

With an increased capacity of 220 passenger seats, reduced fuel consumption and additional range of 1 hour of flight, totally up to 4600 klm, the new Airbus A321neo is expected to offer AEGEAN an additional competitive advantage, post-Covid-19.