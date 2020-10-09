Athens Court to resume Monday w/ extenuating circumstances opinion on Golden Dawn sentencing

The Athens Appeal Court postponed a Friday decision on the extenuating circumstances that will be admitted for each of the defendants in the Golden Dawn trial for Monday morning, it said on Friday.

The former parliamentary party of Golden Dawn was ruled a criminal organisation this week, and subsequent sessions were held these last two days on sentencing. In a unanimous ruling on Wednesday, the Athens Court of Appeal delivered a guilty verdict for the seven members of Golden Dawn’s leadership, including its founder, finding that they had formed and run a criminal organisation “wearing the cloak of a political party”.

Roughly 50 of the 65 individuals on trial were found guilty of either participating in or running a criminal organisation.

A decision was expected at the end of the week, following the completion of the legal defense arguments for recognition of extenuating circumstances in the sentencing of the 65 defendants on trial. But when the president of the court asked bench prosecutor Adamantia Economou if she was prepared to deliver her opinion, she said no and the court was adjourned to 10:00 am on Monday.