Heavy rain causes problems in many parts of Attica

The early morning rainstorm on Tuesday caused major problems in several municipalities in Attica, uprooting trees and destroying property. Although it did not last for long, it was very strong and caused extensive damage, especially in the areas of Nea Ionia, Peristeri, Egaleo, Galatsi and Neo Heraklio, where trees fell, awnings were torn and roofs were damaged, while some houses were also flooded.

In Neo Heraklio, fallen trees on the main streets have caused major traffic problem and the municipality has mobilised maintenance crews to repair the damage and to remove any fallen tree trunks, as well as any that are in danger of falling. However, no major floods have been reported so far. The wider area also had a power outtage for about half an hour.