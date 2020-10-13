Life sentence to the murderer of Suzanne Eaton

Rethymnon court sentences 28-year-old man from Chania to life in prison for murder and 13 years for raping for the case of the 60-year-old American biologist, Suzanne Eaton.

The trial ended late on Tuesday night.

The sister of the dead biologist attended the trial. She said to the journalists that the family of Suzanne Eaton is still shocked by the murder.

“Her husband is not able to go for work after the murder”, she said.

60-year-old Suzanne Eaton was abducted, raped and killed by a local man while she was jogging in Chania, on July 2, 2019.

The biologist was in Chania in order to attend a conference at the Orthodox Academy of Crete in Kolimbari.

She was first reported missing.

Her body was found in a hidden German bunker from the WWII on July 8.

The 28-year-old was arrested a week later and has allegedly confessed to running her down with his car and then taking her to a nearby cave where he raped and killed her.