Greece confirms 453 new coronavirus cases, 13 deaths; Kozani at threat level 4

Greece confirmed 453 new novel coronavirus cases on Thursday, including 63 related to other confirmed cases and 27 cases identified at the country’s entry points, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said.

Confirmed infections since end of February, when the pandemic arrived in Greece, total 23,947, of which 3,434 are related to travel abroad and 9,698 to already confirmed cases.

A total of 82 patients are intubated. Their median age is 67 years, 93.9 pct has an underlying condition or is 70 years old or older, and 24 are women.

nother 252 have been discharged from ICUs since the start of the pandemic.

EODY also confirmed another 13 deaths, bringing fatalities to 482 in Greece. Of the total, their median age was 79 years and 96.3 pct had an underlying condition and/or were 70 years or older, while 181 were women.