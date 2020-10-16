Animal abuse to be classified as a felony, says Agri Min

Animal abuse will soon be punished as a felony rather than a misdemeanor, according to legislation planned by Agricultural Development & Foods Minister Makis Voridis, following a rise in such incidents lately.

In a ministry statement on Thursday, Voridis said that “incidents of violence against animals have no place in a well-ordered state and are a serious insult to both the state and Greek society.”

Responding to media reports last week of the torture and mutilation of a dog on Crete by its owner, Voridis expressed his abhorrence and said he would soon introduce an update to domestic animal abuse law in parliament.