Conde Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards: Six Greek islands in the top-10 in Europe

Folegandros, Zakynthos, Crete, Mykonos, Skiathos, and Paros are on the list of the 10 best islands in Europe, according to the results of the Readers ’Choice Awards Survey of the international magazine Conde Nast Traveler, int.ert.gr reports.

More than 600,000 travelers voted online in the 33rd Readers’ Choice Awards, sharing their Top Islands in six regions, including Europe. Conde Nast readers were asked to vote for “places that they love and would return to – along with their favorite means of getting there.”

Folegandros was voted best island in Europe! Journalist Caitlin Morton who writes the relevant article, notes that Folegandros is as beautiful as Santorini and much less crowded. Among other things, Conde Nast Traveler refers to Chrysospilia, the inaccessible cave in the northeastern part of the island and the remote beaches of Ambeli and Agios Georgios.

“In a year when exploring the world has seemed so out of reach for many, the Readers’ Choice Awards are a very timely reminder of the wider world out there, and an opportunity to celebrate and support the travel industry, shine a spotlight on new places, and revisit familiar ones with a fresh eye. All of them under one sky”, points out the Conde Nast Traveler magazine.

Here is the full list of the best islands in Europe: