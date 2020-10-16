Covid-19: Crete is Off the UK’s Quarantine List

The island of Crete in Greece has been added to the UK’s “travel corridor”, meaning that travelers arriving from the Greek island as of Sunday, October 18, will no longer have to isolate, according to the updated travel advice for Greece by the Foreign Office (FCDO).

“The island of Crete is now exempt from the FCDO advice against all non-essential travel. This is based on the current assessment of Covid-19 risks,” the Foreign Office said.

The Greek island of Mykonos, however, still remains on the quarantine list which obliges travelers arriving from the island to self-isolate for 14 days.

The requirement to self-isolate on return to England, Wales and Northern Ireland from Crete will be lifted for those arriving on or after 4am on 18 October.

The Scottish Government will also lift the requirement to self isolate for those returning to Scotland on or after 4am on 18 October from all of Greece except Mykonos.

It is reminded that the FCDO last week removed five Greek islands from the quarantine list. As of next week the whole of the UK will be aligned with the same travel advice regarding Greece.

news.gtp.gr