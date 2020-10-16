Greek island of Crete 3rd best global destination in TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award 2020

The popular online travel/tourism platform released its 2020 Travelers’ Choice Awards and Crete featured in 3rd spot. Only London and Paris bested the Greek island in popularity, protothema.gr reports.

As it is noted, Crete is the birthplace of both the king of the Olympian gods and of modern European civilization, dubbing it a Mediterranean jewel. It’s rich with archaeological and mythological history that’s reflected in its ancient ruins and cultural attractions.

Soak up the charming atmosphere of Chania Town’s Old Venetian Harbor or the fortresses and monasteries of Rethymnon. The awesome Minoan ruins of Malia date to 1900 BC and majestic Mt. Ida is said to be home to the cave where Zeus was born.