Virus infections hit fresh high with 508 cases

New SARS-CoV-2 infections hit a fresh record in Greece in the last 24 hours reaching 508, while the total number rose to 24,450, Greek health authorities announced on Friday.

Of the new cases, 12 were imported, detected at the country’s entry points.

The National Organization of Public Health (EODY) said in its daily bulletin that eight patients died bringing the total number of fatalities to 490. The median age of the patients who died was 79 years.

Eighty-one patients remained intubated while another 255 have left ICU.

The total number of tests conducted by EODY health officials is 1,508,460 and 32,621 rapid antigen tests.