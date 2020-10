The passenger car ferry “Blue Star Delos” sailed to the port of Piraeus last night, as a French woman who was accompanying 24 French students on a trip to Santorini tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

A sample from the specific woman had been taken upon her arrival at “Eleftherios Venizelos” airport. According to the instructions of National Public Health Organisation (NOPH), the French students and the woman who accompanied them were transported to a quarantine hotel.